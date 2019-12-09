NZ Bus suspends union drivers with no pay

Thousands of Auckland commuters were forced to find alternative means of transport to their jobs today as the NZ Bus lockout has now reached its third day. As First Union drivers wait for the opportunity to work, they took to the streets today to voice their frustrations.

Louisa Jones, First Union spokesperson says, "Our bus drivers basically want to have fair wages, at the moment their on up to $22 an hour. It's not enough money for them to live on and they were doing really really long shifts. So they're doing about 12 hr shifts everyday but unfortunately in the middle of that 12 hr shift is a 4 hr unpaid break."

Jones explained that NZ Bus operates just over a third of Auckland city's bus services. Jones remains hopeful that a "more reasonable" outcome is made for these bus drivers.

"Ministry of Social Development can assist with urgent needs but essentially drivers are without income. We do what we can to support members urgently but it is what it is and NZ Bus needs to put them back in to work."

Jones believes, she knows why NZ Bus locked the drivers out.

"NZ Bus has made this decision, I believe, to weaken the union membership. So that people will cave and come back to work with just a 2% increase. Unfortunately that was a foolish mistake because actually it has made our membership way stronger."

Te Ao Māori News attempted to contact NZ Bus for comment today. But no response was given from them, a mediation meeting was conducted today, with the aim that a resolution can be reached.