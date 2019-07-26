NZRL national tournament to receive the exposure it deserves

People at home will get the chance to watch this year's final of the NZRL National Women's Tournament live on Sky Television this Sunday. This is the first time the final will be televised and NZRL football operation manager Mike Kerrisk says women in league deserve the exposure.

"Obviously having the grand finals televised by Sky on Sunday is a massive bonus for us. Once again this gives a lot of these players really good exposure," says Karrisk.

Warriors and Kiwis player Krystal Rota and her local team are chasing the title.

"I just think that having tournaments is such a great pathway for all the girls, whether they're young or older because some girls have been playing for years and haven't had a chance to crack it so this is their time to shine."

Rota's focus remains on her team and their performance in the tournament.

"The first game is always going to be a hard one, trying to build that cohesion between the team," she says, "But we got that first game jitters out of the way so we're looking forward to the rest of the tournament".



The Warriors' NRL Women's coach Luisa Avaiki says the competition gives club players the opportunity to be selected for the Kiwi Ferns Wider Squad.

"We've had three games so far this morning but seeing the condition that the girls are in at the moment ... they're in better condition which means they're going to be fitter and will be able to play good quality football for longer minutes."



Rota says, "It's good to see them finally making their stepping stone up into counties and getting a looking for the top sides like the Warriors and the Kiwi Ferns"



Counties Manukau is one step closer to a finals birth after defeating Auckland Vulcans, 40-0. The final kicks off on Sunday at 1pm.