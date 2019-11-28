Oil dumping in Papakura stream continues

The Papakura stream / Source - Facebook

Oil dumping into the Papakura Stream on Croskery Road continues five months after it was reported in national news media. Yesterday Papakura resident Ben Watson uploaded another video on to Facebook saying, "After my first Facebook post 5 months ago, it stopped but it has started again today."







In the video, you can see that some sort of oil-diesel substance has been linking out into the stream.

Watson says "It's been running for the last maybe 10 - 12 hours, I've contacted the Auckland Council about it which they were quick to respond but have not visited the stream as of yet.



"On the other side of the Croskery Road bridge, the oil looks really thick. I'm a little bit frustrated because I've rung the right people, I've sent photos and I'm sure they will get here to do something but shouldn't it be a priority?"

Te Ao Māori News attempted to contact Auckland Council this morning and they responded that they will reply back to us.



Earlier this year when Watson discovered the first oil dumping he suspected diesel was allegedly coming from wreckers close by.



Watch this space for more details.