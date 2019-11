A woman is on a mission to tackle the monster running rampant within her tribal boundary, Te Whānau a Apanui.

It's an epidemic. One that we know little about, or just how prevalent and how bad it has got.

Kylie Poihipi is a community leader, a trustee on the local Te Kura o Te Whānau a Apanui board, she also runs Te Kōhanga Reo o Maraenui. But she's now taken on another role, helping whānau to "get clean".