One dead and hundreds hospitalised with influenza in Tauranga

One person is dead and hundreds have been in admitted to hospital, as health-care professionals battle against the ravenous symptoms of the influenza flu virus in Tauranga.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board figures obtained by Bay of Plenty Times Weekend show that as of 18 June, 206 people have already been admitted to Tauranga Hospital for the flu this year, resulting in death for one of those patients.

This figure compares to a mere 29 flu hospitalisations and one flu death for the same period last year.

Mount Maunganui GP Tony Farrell warms of the severity of the sickness.

"It's a really painful illness. The complications for the flu range from five to seven days in bed, to death,” he says.

Last week, Farrell treated a patient with pneumonia who had influenza B. People often confused the flu with a cold or a viral infection, Farrell said.

"Some people underestimate the risk of the flu. They say, 'Oh I don't get the flu', which is like saying 'I don't get in car accidents'."

There is no sure explanation as to why the flu is happening in Tauranga specifically, but health-care professionals warn NZ citizens that all should be wary of the flu this winter season, regardless of where they may reside.

Tips for keeping clear of the flu

• Ensure you and your family are up to date with immunisations. Vaccines are still available for those in the at-risk groups so call your GP or health centre to arrange an appointment.

• Practice good hand hygiene - wash hands thoroughly with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds and dry hands with a clean, dry towel or paper towel for 20 seconds.

• Stay warm and dry, and keep the home well ventilated and heated.

If you or your family members are unwell:

• Don't spread your germs around – stay off work and school until you are feeling better.

• Practice good cough and sneeze etiquette. This means covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or coughing or sneezing into your elbow.

• Coughing is common in children, especially when they are preschool age, and is usually short-lived. However, some coughs can be a sign of an infection and may need to be checked out by a doctor.

• A wet cough is "chesty" and phlegmy. A wet cough is not normal and may need to be checked out by a doctor.

• If your child has a sore throat – get it checked by a doctor or nurse. This can prevent rheumatic fever. Remember health advice is just a phone call away – phone Healthline - 0800 611 116.

Source: Toi Te Ora