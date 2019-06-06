One dead in suspected shooting in Kawhia

One person has died following an incident near Kawhia this morning. Police were called to a rural address about 4am following a report of four people being found injured.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said this morning that: “Initial indications are they may have sustained injuries from a firearm. Three others are reported to be in a moderate condition.”

Pitkethley confirmed that one person is assisting police and that they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The incident happened in Hauturu, about 10 kilometres from Kawhia. Police are urging anyone with information regarding the situation to contact them.