‘One to forget’ for Evans in Formula E round two

By Te Ao - Māori News

Photo: Mitch Evans YouTube

Mitch Evans has finished well down the grid in the second round of the latest Formula E championship in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

In an incident-packed race, the Auckland-born driver found himself involved in a crash that took out the previous race’s winner, Englishman Sam Bird.

Evans received a lap penalty that dropped him down the field, after which he struggled to regain any sort of position and eventually finished 18th in the 24 car field. 

There was better news for his Jaguar team mate James Caldo, who finished seventh. Fellow kiwi Brendan Hartley, who was competing in only his second race in Formula E, made up for his disappointing debut with a ninth place finish in his GeoX Dragon car.

Evans didn’t agree with the perception that he’d caused the accident that sent Bird out of the race, saying:

“Personally I don’t think he gave me any room. I wasn’t going to back out of it, I thought I was up far enough…I can’t just disappear and I’m not going to back out of it.

“It was disappointing, one to forget.”

The series now takes a break over the Christmas period and returns to action in Santiago, Chile, on January 18. There are 14 rounds around the world in the championship that runs until July next year.

