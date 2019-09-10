OPINION: Jojo Rabbit will have you flying out the window with laughter

You will never find a movie about WW2 like Jojo Rabbit.

Taika Waititi again indulges his passion for working with children to tell a powerful story.

The story follows a young German boy in the Nazi army and finds his mother has hid a Jewish girl in their home.

It's the first major film for the young lead actor, who was coached by the amazing Māori actress Rachel House for the role.

The star-studded cast turned out on the red carpet last night for the film's world premiere.

You cannot wipe the grin from your face every time Taika pops up to take a massive swipe at the jaw of Adolf Hitler.

The legacy of the 28 Māori Battalion played a huge part in why Taika pursued this story that was introduced to him by his mum as a child.

Young Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie absolutely stacks up with her Hollywood peers in the film.

Jojo Rabbit will leave you hanging with deep emotion while simultaneously have you flying out the window with laughter.