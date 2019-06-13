Opposition weighs in on Manurewa school's property project funding

National Party's Education spokesperson, Hon Nikki Kaye says the Ministry of Education have "dragged their heels" in their dealings with the property project for Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Manurewa, who currently hold their science classes outside on "rubbish bins".

In a Te Ao report on this year's Budget announcement, $286.8 million was allocated by the government to build new schools and classrooms across Aotearoa.

TKKM o Manurewa is in dire need of a revamp and were promised $24mil by the previous government over 18 months ago.

MP Kaye says, "The Ministry needs to get on with it, it's a very important project. You've got real issues for the kura and so from our perspective, they've dragged their heels."

The school was moved to the Manurewa Marae complex "temporarily" in 2002. 17 years later, the school consists of only two classrooms for their 30 students.

"I'm really concerned around the way they've been treated. They've been waiting since National's original announcement for $24mil over 18 months. It looks like the Ministry's been doing very little. My other concern is it shouldn't take the media to raise these issues to have progress on school's property project," Kaye says.

"In this Budget, we can see there's over $170 million of underspend and it's a classic case of incompetence by the Ministry and the Govt," says Kaye.

"My message is they need to get on with it. They've said there's going to be a project brief. This is 18 months later on [from] the original announcement. Even though there may have been consenting issues, we need this project to happen asap, it needs to be prioritised by the Ministry and ministers so that we can get the learning environments that these children need," says MP Kaye.

The Ministry of Education has been approached for a response. Te Ao will have more on this tonight at 6.30pm.

