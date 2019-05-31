Origin star: "the anthem doesn't represent us as Indigenous people”

Josh Addo-Carr has become the latest State of Origin player to speak out about keeping silent during Advance Australia Fair before next Wednesday’s first game in Brisbane.

The New South Wales winger told the Sydney Morning Herald that "the anthem doesn't represent us as Indigenous people ... we have to change it."

"We are Australians too. Indigenous people were the first people here, on the land," he said. "I am a proud Australian man but a proud Indigenous man, too. If it’s not going to stand for my people, why should I sing it?"

Addo-Carr called for the anthem to be changed.

"How hard can it be? Why can't we recognise the Indigenous people of Australia?"

His comments come after debutant Cody Walker reiterated that he would not be singing the anthem either. Both men were part of a majority of the Indigenous All Star team that stayed silent throughout Advance Australia Fair during their season-opening match against the NZ Maori team.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler said he respected Walker’s decision, but added he would be singing the anthem. Game one of the 2019 State of Origin series kicks off at 10pm on Wednesday night from Suncorp Stadium.

