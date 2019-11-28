Ōwairaka plantation project

A ceremony to clear the land and bless Ōwairaka Mountain was supposed to be an opportunity for Tūpuna Maunga Authority and locals to have their say, but a few insults damped any opportunity for each side to find even ground.

“Look down to the whenua those 60% of trees that exist down there on private property, you have nothing to say about but when you're next door neighbour cuts down a tree, you don't care. But when iwi do it, all of a sudden everyone is triggered.”

“There is no point trying to reach you guys, because you're so set in your ways and full of anger.”

“The goddess wants to protect all of the trees, all of the mature trees, the birds that are indigenous, the birds that are exotic, the bats, the insects all that live here.”

Some speeches were informative, some heartfelt and others weren't so positive.

"And then to have someone call on the other world in a karanga, I would never do that. That's not right. That hurt my soul.

Koro Ngāpo the Kaumātua of Tūpuna Maunga Authority says, “I was more offended with the curse that she put on our future generations.I think those types of words, especially within the role of Te Ao Māori, be very careful when you put that down because this is not a game for us. Our tupuna have maintained these blocks of land, we've fought, and we've spilt blood and I just don't think they really understand what they were engaging in.”

Anna Radford from Honour the Maunga group says they fully support the Tūpuna Maunga Authority but humbly ask for time and consideration regarding removals.

“I think the ideal win is achieving the authority's goals to cloak the volcanic canoes in native trees but take time. Leave the elder exotic trees there to form a protective loving cover for the young native seedling as they grow to maturity.”

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority chairman Paul Majuery says they are aware of the environmental concerns.

“We're not sure that folk are familiar of the information we are trying to convey. The various conditions that speak to the protections for nesting birds, for the timing of work to be undertaken, the various issues that they have raised, they're all subject to controls. Both have been a part of the ecological assessment and also what's in the resource consent.”

If all involved come to a resolution, work on the maunga will start early next week.