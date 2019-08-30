Para Kore thrilled with Govt funding boost

Para Kore receives $528,000 from the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund (WWF) that will contribute to the expansion of the marae-based programmes.

Para Kore General Manager Jacqui Forbes says, “We are thrilled to bring Para Kore Zero Waste education to Māori communities in Te Tai Tokerau, Wairoa, Maniapoto and the Wairarapa.”

Today Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage visits Whaingaroa (Raglan) to announce the grant which will help expand Para Kore to four new regions.

“Since 2008, Para Kore has expanded to support 380 marae, kōhanga reo, kura or other community organisations throughout much of the North Island and has provided education, wānanga, events and training in waste management to more than a quarter of a million participants.”

“Para Kore, which means Zero Waste, is a call to action that aims to end the current take, make and dispose mentality that we have now become accustomed to. It's Kaitiakitanga in practice, caring for Ranginui and Papatūānuku, through returning to closed-loop living where rubbish - single-use items are designed out," says Forbes.