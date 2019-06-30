Parker beats Leapai in the 10th round

Joseph Parker’s journey back to the world heavyweight title picture took another step today when he beat Australian Alex Leapai in Providence, Rhode Island.

It was a one-sided contest, and the Parker camp clearly felt that the fight should’ve been stopped far earlier than the 10th round.

The 39-year-old Leapai was in no shape to combat Parker, and it was the Kiwi that won was comfortably ahead on points when the end came. Round eight saw Parker land a series of body blows, then open up on Leapai’s face with a combo.

However, Parker could not finish the fight straight away as the tough veteran stayed on his feet. In the 10th he finally landed another series to Leapai’s head that saw the referee wave the fight off.

The fight was always going to be a bit of a slog - Leapai only took it on two week’s notice after Parker’s original opponent, Eric Molina. Parker’s fight preparation had to change at the last minute to accommodate Leapai, who hasn’t fought at the top level for several years.

Parker’s record now stands at 26-2, but it’s unlikely that the performance will have anyone else in the heavyweight division quaking in their boots. One man who may well have been watching on with interest will be new world champion Andy Ruiz Jr, who has expressed interest in a rematch with Parker if he can successfully defend his titles against Anthony Joshua later this year.

Parker remains the sole black mark on Ruiz’s record, after a controversial points decision in Auckland back in 2016.