Parker withdraws, Chisora seeks new opponent

By Te Ao - Māori News

Joseph Parker has withdrawn from his upcoming fight with Brit boxer Dereck Chisora due to illness.

It is believed that Parker has been too ill to train this week after suffering a spider bite.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the news via social media noting that he is working on a suitable replacement for Chisora.

The fight was set for October 26 at London's O2 Arena.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories