Parker withdraws, Chisora seeks new opponent

Joseph Parker has withdrawn from his upcoming fight with Brit boxer Dereck Chisora due to illness.

It is believed that Parker has been too ill to train this week after suffering a spider bite.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the news via social media noting that he is working on a suitable replacement for Chisora.

"Due to illness, @joeboxerparker is out of the @DerekWarChisora fight on October 26. We are working on a suitable replacement and will make a further announcement this week #boxing" — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 1, 2019

The fight was set for October 26 at London's O2 Arena.