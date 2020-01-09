Past and future African-American tennis stars compete at ASB Classic

It's been pegged as the one of the biggest days in ASB Classic history, with some of the biggest names in women's tennis were on centre court in Auckland.

Among them, the past and the future, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, and 15-year-old sensation Cori "Coco" Gauff, the youngest player ranked in the top 100 female players in the world.

There was hope for Coco to defeat German opponent Laura Siegemund in anticipation of a quarter-final match-up with Serena Williams.

After a nervous start for Coco, she did have some bright moments, but they were ruined by too many unforced errors.

In the end, a variety of shots by Siegemund got the better of Coco and it was a victory for the German.

After the match, Siegemund spoke highly of Coco.

“I think she's an amazing player lots of good people lost to her or she beat lots of good people so I had to stay composed today and I'm really happy.

“She's so tough to play so I just tried to keep my level and she started to miss a little bit more and I guess I just got better and better.”

Next up Serena Williams took to the court against Christina Mchale, who turned heads after beating Williams in the first set.

“I just thought I needed to figure out a way to win this match,” Williams said.

And Williams' plan worked when she came back fighting.

“It was a good match for me though because I really need to play matches like that to get to my goals, she said after the match.

“It's fun to be out here after losing that first set so I'm glad I'm still in the event.”

Williams will now place Siegemund in the quarter-finals tomorrow.