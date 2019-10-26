Paul Henare lands head coach role of the Kagawa Five Arrows

NZ basketball legend, Paul Henare (Ngāti Kahungunu) has signed a three-year contract with a Japanese basketball club, the Kagawa Five Arrows. The three-time NZNBL coach of the year, flew out from Auckland International Airport this morning with mixed emotions.

"Little bit sad, obviously leaving the whānau at home but umm, they're going be joining me later this year,” says Paul Henare.

When asked about why he signed with the south Japanese Kagawa Five Arrows Mr Henare told Te Ao Māori News that “it’s a team that’s fighting and scrapping their way trying to rebuild and form themselves into a top team over there. And to ask me to come over and help them with that process really excited me,” he says.

“They're a team that’s got new ownership and they’ve asked me to come in, they’ve got a goal to get to the first division in a few year’s time and that was probably one of the big drawcards.”

The 40-year-old spent nine years as a player, he won three NZNBL titles, a five-time assist champion and was part of the Tall Blacks team that came fourth in the 2002 Fiba World Championship. On top of that, he has been a coach for eight years at all levels of the game.

"Officially my role with NZ basketball ends now but unofficially, I will always be there to support basketball New Zealand and the Tall Blacks in particular, and the players and coaching staff as well," says Henare.

"It's a team that means a lot to me. And a team that I will always be there for and help in any way I can," says Mr. Henare.