Peters in Solomon Islands and Vanuatu for Pacific Reset

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is in the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu this week for the Pacific Reset.

He arrives at Honiara, Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon local time leading a New Zealand delegation of government, business and Pacific representatives.

“The timing of the visit will enable the delegation to reaffirm our commitment to building deeper relationships in the Pacific that enable open and frank dialogue with our partners,” says Peters.

In both Vanuatu and Solomon Islands, New Zealand’s investments are targeted at building state capability, enhancing economic opportunities, and improving human development. The delegation’s visit will highlight work to improve gender equality and youth engagement, along with economic growth.

While in the Solomon Islands Minister Peters will have the opportunity to engage for the first time with the newly elected Government.

“We look forward to celebrating the strength of the relationship with the Solomon Islands during the visit and having discussions on a range of issues that affect the Pacific region,” Peters says.

“Our visit to Vanuatu will be an opportunity to have high-level discussions, including on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, which has resulted in two-way economic benefits and strong links with ni-Vanuatu people.”

The delegation returns Saturday 8 June.