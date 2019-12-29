Phoenix get revenge on former coach

Photo/Getty Images

While the Black Caps are struggling in Melbourne, at least one New Zealand team had something to smile about last night just up the road. The Wellington Phoenix recorded an impressive 3-1 win over Western United in Ballarat, a victory made even sweeter due to the fact that the home side is coached by the controversial Mark Rudan, who walked out of his contract with the Phoenix at the end of last season.

Not only did Rudan do a runner but he also took several key players with him, including former Phoenix skipper Andrew Durante.

Needless to say, the motivation levels for the Phoenix were high and they had plenty of support in the stands thanks to the large number of Kiwis in the area for the Boxing Day Test.

After a scoreless 40 minutes, Cameron Devlin took off on half-way and fed Ulises Davila. He beat his man and charged up the left, squaring it into the box for David Ball to slip the ball past United keeper Filip Kurto to give the Phoenix a well-deserved 1-0 lead.

10 minutes after the break, Callum McCowatt doubled the lead with his first A-League goal. Reno Piscopo was the creator, driving infield from the left and finding the All White player in the box. Although the attacker got fortunate with a deflection off Jonathan Aspropotamitis, the finish across the face of goal was superb and left Kurto with no chance.

In the 80th minute, Ulises Davila finished off his outstanding display by dispatching his eighth goal of the season past Kurto, finishing coolly after racing through on goal.

United gained some consolation with one minute remaining from the penalty spot. An out-stretched captain Steven Taylor was pinged for hand ball while attempting to block Valentino Yuel's shot, and the spot kick was converted by Alessandro Diamanti.

The win now means the Phoenix are unbeaten in their last seven games and move up to sixth on the A-League ladder. Rudan’s Western United sit in third, so if these trends continue this might not be the last time the grudge match is held this season.

Wellington Phoenix 3 (David Ball 41', Callum McCowatt 55', Ulises Davila 80')

Western United 1 (Alessandro Diamanti pen-89')

HT: 1-0