Pipi Mā launches season two at Ihumātao

Pipi Mā has launched its second season tonight, with founders, Kristin Ross ( Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Tara) and Hōhepa Tuahine (Te Arawa, Mataatua) deciding to hold the premiere at Ihumātao as part of a family night.

The pair say they believe there is a profound connection between the retention of land and the retention of language.

"If we lose the land here, we also lose our Māoritanga, we lose our identity as the people of this land, and if we lose our identity, the language of our people will not survive," says Tuahine.

Pipi Mā were the world’s first 100 percent Māori-speaking dolls and were launched in 2016.

Following the success of the doll line, the couple decided to take their characters to national television, with the first season launching in 2018.

The new season brings two new characters voiced by TV personality/recording artists, Pere Wihongi and Kereama Wright.

"There wasn't a show like this for us growing up, but now programmes like this are emerging and its great to see it being used a way to retain our language- and its an honor to be a part of it," says Wright

The premiere will include five episodes of the second season.