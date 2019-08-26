Pita Paraone mourned by Māoridom

Whānau, friends and former colleagues are mourning the loss of Pita Paraone who passed away at the age of 73.

Paraone was a well-known and respected leader in Northland and has been described as a kind and thoughtful individual.

He was a long-serving party and board member of New Zealand First and was first elected to Parliament in 2002, serving in the 47th, 48th, and 51st Parliaments.

New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters says his party is deeply saddened to learn of Paraone's death.

“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” says Peters.

“Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all."

Paraone was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and the community in 1997 and also spent a lengthy period serving on the board of the Waitangi National Trust.