Pita Paraone remembered as a peaceful yet purposeful leader

Tributes continue to flow following the passing of Ngāti Hine leader Pita Paraone.

Many have remembered the former NZ First MP for his peaceful yet firm approach to leadership.

While he was widely known as a humble and kind man his strength was recognised early and leadership was a role bestowed on him by his tipuna.

Moving Waitangi Day to the upper Treaty grounds was one of many challenges Pita Paraone faced.

Throughout the process he pushed the message of maintaining a peaceful approach to the kaupapa.

It was an approach that led his efforts for Māori in Parliament..

Tāmaki Makaurau MP and fellow Ngāti Hine descendent Peeni Henare told Te Ao he saw the ability Pita had to bring his people to the fore throughout his time in Parliament.

Sir James Henare and Lady Rose were prominent figures who helped carve his pathway to politics, and it was people like them that inspired him to continually stand strong for Māori issues.

Pita Tipene says Paraone was groomed to become a leader for Ngāti Hine and he did the job with pride and persistence.

Whānau are preparing to return him to his home in Mōtatau and its expected he will lie in state at Manu