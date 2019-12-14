PM calls for a minute’s silence for victims of Whakaari eruption

The recovery operation earlier this week. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that NZ will observe a minute’s silence at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption.

“Wherever you are in New Zealand, or around the world, this is a moment we can stand alongside those who have lost loved ones in this extraordinary tragedy,” Ardern says.

“Together we can express our sorrow for those who have died and been hurt, and our support for their grieving families and friends.”

The prime minister will observe the silence alongside the cabinet at their weekly meeting.

Recovery team members on Whakaari. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Meanwhile, police are continuing to search for two people unaccounted for following the Whakaari eruption, with divers searching for a body seen in the water on Tuesday. However, police say their search will not involve any return to the island today.

"The operation to locate and recover the two deceased who remain unaccounted for following the Whakaari / White Island eruption continues today," a police update says.

"The Police Dive Squad and Navy divers this morning resumed their search for a body seen in the water on Tuesday."

While police say "There will be no return to the island today," they are planning further land-based searches of the island once they have assessed all available information.

"Following the successful recovery of six bodies from the island yesterday, police and partner agencies are today analysing all information and assessing possible next steps.

"Today's planning will allow us to return to the island to conduct further land-based searches for the remaining deceased, as the environment on and around the island allows."

Police say the six deceased recovered from Whakaari have been taken to Auckland for the post mortem and disaster identification process.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall says, "it is expected that the post mortem process will start taking place (today).

"The Coronial Services team is coping well and working as hard as they can to be able to identify and return the deceased to their families/loved ones as quickly as possible.

"An internationally-approved process for disaster victim identification is being followed. This process is stringent, and it does take time, but we cannot get it wrong," the Chief Coroner says.

Photo / NZ Defence Force