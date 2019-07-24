Police confirm further arrests at Ihumātao

Police have released another statement on the ongoing standoff at Ihumātao, saying demonstrators “were peaceful” overnight but reporting a number of incidents this morning.

This included a number of demonstrators attempting to obstruct a Fletcher's truck from gaining access through the cordon.

“One of the protestors put their own safety at risk by climbing on to the truck and wedging themselves between the cabin and the tray, forcing the truck to stop to prevent any serious injuries,” says Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander.

Police say they were able to remove the woman, who was checked by medical staff to ensure she was not injured.

She will be facing charges of obstruction and unlawfully on a vehicle.

A second person will also be given a pre-charge warning for obstruction before being released.

The statement confirms that police at the cordon used pepper spray on two “large uncontrolled and aggressive dogs this morning.”

“Police fully recognise the lawful right to protest, however we also need ensure the right of others to go about their lawful business,” says Rogers.

“We urge protestors to continue to act peacefully and not behave in a manner that puts their own safety or the safety of others at risk.”

Police arrived at Ihumatao yesterday morning to assist with the enforcement of an eviction notice.

A number of people have gathered at the Police cordon since yesterday morning.

Three people at the cordon were arrested yesterday afternoon for obstructing Police and were given formal warnings.

In their statement, police say they are remaining “on site to ensure the safety of everyone present and prevent any breach of the peace, while also allowing Fletcher Living to go about their lawful business.”

Te Ao Māori News will bring the latest as the situation develops.