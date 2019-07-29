Police presence scaled back at Ihumātao

The number of Police officers at Ihumātao has been reduced today following assessment of the current situation at the site in South Auckland.

Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander says, "Police remain pleased with the relaxed atmosphere and peaceful behaviour of protestors at Ihumātao. There has been no arrests on site since Wednesday."

Police will, however, remain at the site to keep the peace and for safety reasons given the number of demonstrators and supporters present. Superintendent Rogers says, "Organisers have agreed there will be no attempt to enter the area around the buildings where eviction notices were served on Tuesday 23rd July."

Rogers also says there is no current timeframe for how long police will remain at Ihumātao, however, they are continuing to closely monitor activity at the site and deploy resources as required depending on the situation.

"We welcome the constructive dialogue with protest organisers as we work together to ensure the protest remains safe and peaceful," says Rogers.