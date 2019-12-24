Police suspend search for Whakaari/White Island victims

Police have suspended the search for the two missing Whakaari victims.

in a statement Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor says:

"This decision follows extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches from east of White Island to north of Cape Runaway.

"Sadly no further items of significance have been located.

"The families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision.

"Police remain ready to respond if new information comes to light."

Police urge anyone with any information to please call 111.

Read More