Polynesian metal group remix the Siva Tau for measles victims

Shepherds Reign while filming their music video Le Manu. / Source - Shepherds Reign Facebook Page

Shepherds Reign perform their new single Le Manu / Source - Shepherds Reign YouTube Channel

South Auckland metal band Shepherds Reign has released their new single, “Le Manu”, dedicated to measles victims in Samoa. Shepherds Reign is known for its fusion of Polynesian instruments into their music as well as their covers of Disney classics such as “Let It Go”, from the film Frozen.

The band of five, have taken the Siva Tau, the famous haka performed by Manu Samoa before every game and remixed it, heavy metal style. This unique rendition of the Siva Tau is named Le Manu, in honour the same team that perform it.

Brian Lima leads Manu Samoa in the Siva Tau, performed in memory of Peter Fatiolofa / Source - World Rugby YouTube Channel

Jimmy Faivaa, a trained pianist and epic rock vocalist, is flanked by his two guitarists Oliver Leupolu and Gideon Voon. The dynamic trio are just as comfortable playing acoustic instruments as they are slashing away on their electric equivalents.

With Shaymen Rameka, their Māori machine-gun like drummer, and tangata whenua newcomer, Joseph Oti-Gerorge tapping away at the bass the shepherds are ready to reign over headbangers the world over.

Te Ao Māori News is meeting with the band today to discuss their new single, and their journey as Māori, Pasifika, and Asian metal heads. Keep an eye on our Facebook feed for updates during the day and our 6.30 pm news bulletin.