A widespread power outage in Northland has cut off power to residents. 90,000 customers across Northland were out of power today in areas including, Dargaville, Maungatapere, Poroti, all Whangarei also all areas North to Hukerenui including, East Coast between Whangarei Heads to Bland Bay.

Transpower who supply takes the bulk power and delivers it to Top Energy and North Power are unsure as to what caused the trip but worked progressively to restore power supply.

"We had an outage at one of two circuits that supply the area and that tripped at 9.35 am we had the other circuit back on at 11.15 am and that's when we restored our supply. From that both Top Energy and North Power who are the two lines companies that we supply they've been supplied their people and we understand that around about 12 pm everybody would of been back on," says Geoff Wishart of Transpower

"Thanks for your patience and understanding as we've worked to restore your power supply this morning. We recently restored our network, and now both Northpower and Top Energy NZ are restoring theirs."

"It has been quite a morning but the Transpower outage has been resolved and power has been restored to our network," says Top Energy.

All power should be restored but if you are still experiencing outages please phone Top Energy or Northpower.