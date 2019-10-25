Pressure is something we live with - Read

All Black captain Kieran Read

Kieran Read has only two tests to go in his All Black career, and is determined to make the last one this year’s World Cup final.

“Pressure is something as All Blacks we constantly live with. It’s been there from the start when you come into the side, there’s internal pressure on yourself as a player to perform, let alone what’s going on outside” he told media at the team hotel.

“For us, a big game is a big game. No matter where it is in the world or who we’re playing, the expectation is to play well.”

There was also a humorous moment when Read was asked about equalling Sean Fitzpatrick’s mark of 51 test wins as captain. Unbeknownst to most of the media, Fitzpatrick himself had snuck into the room and was pointed out to Read as he answered the question, which drew a big laugh from the room.

“Did you get him to ask that Fitzy?” said Read.

“What I remember about Fitzy as a captain was how much crap he used to talk on the field.”

On a more serious note, Read revealed how Fitzpatrick had come to talk to the All Blacks this week to eat and have a chat.

Meanwhile, across town Eddie Jones dialled back the antics of the other day when he accused someone of spying on the English team while they trained. He calmly answered questions about his team selection alongside captain Owen Farrell, who will move to second five this weekend alongside the recalled George Ford.

Kickoff in the World Cup semi final is 11:15pm Saturday night NZT from Yokohama International Stadium.