Progress for re-establishment at old St Stephen's site

Another step in the right direction towards the re-establishment of a school at the former St Stephens School site, south of Auckland.

Recent discussions between St Stephens and Queen Victoria Schools Trust Boards has resulted in a new school model.

The committee has revealed that the model is based on the principles of academic excellence, sporting endeavour, and cultural development.

Much like the Māori boarding schools of old, the new school looks to utilise a holistic and nurturing educational setting underpinned by strong tikanga and Anglican values.