Queensland take out hard fought State of Origin opener

Two tries by Queensland winger Dane Gagai have lifted Queensland to an 18-14 victory over New South Wales in 2019’s first State of Origin game in Brisbane.

With the scores locked at 8-8 after 66 minutes, Gagai picked off a pass from Jack Wighton only five metres out from his own line. The South Sydney winger then raced 95 metres in the other direction untouched to put the Maroons ahead for the first time in the game. Just four minutes later, he latched onto a brilliant pass from Kalyn Ponga to score in the same corner and push the score out to an insurmountable 18-8.

Though the Blues hit back with a late try under the posts to Jake Trbojevic, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Queenslanders sending their Suncorp Stadium faithful into raptures at the final hooter.

Earlier, New South Wales had taken an 8-0 lead after a tightly fought first half. Veteran centre Brett Morris had scored the opening try after some good build up work by James Tedesco, and Nathan Cleary tacked on the conversion and a penalty goal for good measure. Queensland had been their own worst enemies at times, with Corey Oates and Will Chambers having tries disallowed – Oates’ being rubbed out for putting a foot in touch.

Oates made up for his first half blunder with a stunning finish to get Queensland on the board after halftime. The game then had its key moment after 58 minutes, when New South Wales centre Latrell Mitchell was sin binned for taking out Matt Gillett. The Blues were lucky to not concede a penalty try, but the momentum completely shifted after that and eventually led to Gagai’s crucial double.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters praised both sides for a ‘tremendous game of football’.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, there’s a lot more from the Queensland team – as well as the other team.”

Walters had controversially banned his players and staff from even mentioning the name of the New South Wales side in the build up to the game, as part of a new coaching philosophy he believes will overturn last year’s series loss.

It was the first Origin match since 2003 that Queensland had been without one Greg Inglis, Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston or Cooper Cronk. Game two is on June 23 at the new 60,000 seat Optus Stadium in Perth.

Queensland 18 (D Gagai, C Oates tries; K Ponga 2 goals)

New South Wales 14 (B Morris, J Trbojevic tries; N Cleary 3 goals)