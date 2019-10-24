Race relations in Tauranga breaking down as new city council sworn in

Copies of the Treaty of Waitangi that were hanging in the Tauranga City Council Chambers were ripped off the chamber walls during the swearing in ceremony today, for the new crop of city councilors as tensions between tangata whenua and Pākehā spill over in the Bay of Plenty city.

This comes after Councillor Andrew Hollis said on social media that the treaty needed to go, that it was ‘a joke’, and that we needed to ‘stop the iwi gravy train’.

However, Hayden Henry, the man that ripped the treaty from the council walls said it wasn’t just about Hollis, but a long list of examples of systemic racism at the council.

