Rāhui placed on Whakaari-White Island

Te Ao understands that a rāhui has been placed on Whakaari which took place at the mouth of Ohinemataora River at 4am this morning.

Last night, Whakatāne mayor said that their community would be opening their doors to those affected by yesterday's eruption at Whakaari, including Te Mānuka Tūtahi at Mataatua Marae.

Police say there is no sign of life on the island following flyovers overnight.

There are up to 24 people still unaccounted for. Five people, who were rescued from the island yesterday, were confirmed dead.

Eighteen people in total were rescued from the island, many suffered from severe burns.

It is understood foreign tourists who were onboard the visiting cruise ship, the Ovation of the Seas, are part of those still missing.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had tweeted last night that 24 Australian nationals were involved in the tragedy and their status is currently unconfirmed.

This morning, Morrison also sent his support to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

A NZDF ship is currently nearby the island and will be deploying drones to further observe the current status of the island.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be holding a media brief at 7am with the latest on Whakaari.