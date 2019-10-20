Rampage: All Blacks wreak terrible revenge on Ireland

The All Blacks have demolished Ireland 46-14 in Tokyo tonight, ensuring a semi final next weekend against England in Yokohama.

The defending world champions came out with a seriously dialled in attitude off the kickoff, after the haka was met with a thunderous rendition of The Fields Of Athenry by the large contingent of Irish in the crowd. They dominated territory and possession for the first 10 minutes and were rewarded with a penalty by Richie Mo’unga. It wasn’t the easiest kick, 40 metres out on a an angle to the right, but the clean strike was indicative of the All Blacks’ ruthlessness to begin the contest.

After another spell of attack, halfback Aaron Smith spotted a gap close to the Irish line and blasted over through a tackle by Irish skipper Rory Best to make the score 10-0.

But the Highlanders man wasn’t done yet. The All Blacks set a feint in midfield with the ball getting switched back for Mo’unga to unleash Sevu Reece into space. He found George Bridge on the left wing, who went within a metre of the line after a 40 metre run. Smith was on hand to take advantage of some slack Irish defence on the blindside and crashed over for his second.

The scarcely believable scoreline of 17-0 after 20 minutes would’ve shocked the green-clad fans. This was, after all, the same All Black side that was humbled 16-9 last year in Dublin.

Beauden Barrett then gave them even more reason to start looking at flights home when he hacked ahead a dropped Irish pass in the 32nd minute. After toeing the ball ahead, the two-time World Player of the Year regathered to score in the corner to make the score 22-0 at halftime.

Ireland needed to strike first after halftime. However, the All Blacks were in no mood to let the intensity slack off and immediately attacked into the Irish 22. Kieran Read was sent through a gap and popped a stunning offload to Codie Taylor to score under the posts.

After 61 minutes, the killer blow was struck when Reece collected a cross kick and was hauled down a metre short. Matt Todd, who had just come off the bench, was on hand to smash his way over and make the score 34-0.

It took until the last 15 minutes for the Irish to have a sustained period on attack, and finally gave their fans something to smile about when Robbie Henshaw dived over under the posts. However, the margin was quickly restored in the 73rd minute after Ardie Savea and Dane Coles combined to send George Bridge over.

There was a bit of drama in the dying stages, with Todd getting sin binned after a shoulder charge that led to an Irish penalty try. However, Jordie Barrett then made sure the All Blacks got the last say with an easy finish in the corner to make the score 46-14

It was a sad end for the career of Irish skipper Rory Best, who received a standing ovation when he was subbed late in the second half. It also means that’s the end of the line for New Zealand-born coach Joe Schmidt, who will call time on his Irish duties now.

The All Blacks now can start preparing for a clash with the impressive English next weekend, who pasted the Wallabies 40-16 in their quarter-final earlier in the day.

All Blacks 46 (A Smith 2, B Barrett, M Todd, C Taylor, G Bridge, J Barrett tries; R Mo’unga 4 con, pen)

Ireland 14 (R Henshaw try, penalty try; J Carberry con)

HT: 22-0 All Blacks