Rangatahi mother wins Prime Minister award

Shemelah Paul with her daughter, Warren Leigh.

The Prime Minister Oranga Tamariki Awards, recognises the achievements and potential of young people in care, will be held in Parliament tonight. 21 young people will receive an award. One of those recipients is Shemelah Paul (Ngāti Ranginui) who was just 14 years old when she found out that she was pregnant with her daughter Warren Leigh. Shemelah Paul (Ngāti Ranginui) is now 18 shared with Te Ao that having her daughter was the turning point in her life.

Paul says:

“I named her Warren Leigh, because my dad’s name was Warren.

“I just added the Leigh to make it sound like a girl’s name. She acts like she’s 21 already she wants to do everything on her own. She wants to be independent and she wants to make her own decisions.”

At a young age, Paul was faced with making a tough decision.

“I thought that she was like my missing piece in life. So I just didn't go along with the appointment (to have an abortion).”

Warren Leigh is now almost 3-years-old, and here she is, playing with her friends at this playcentre in Manurewa. Next door is where her mum finished off her studies ending her schooling life with NCEA level 1, 2 and 3.

“All the māmā and the babies go across to the early childhood.

“Then we have karakia at 9 o'clock all together with the babies, the teachers and the social workers. Then we come back the babies stay and we come back and do our studies.”

Paul says over the last two years she's felt the world on her shoulders. Regardless of all the challenges that she's encountered, she has overcome those obstacles and now looks to pursue one of her dream jobs as a flight attendant.

“I've been doing this on my own for the last two years. But I feel like it's kind of getting easier. When I first came here I didn't have any NCEA credits at all and I've been here for three years. I finished my level 1 and 2 in one year and I just finished my level 3 mid-year this year.

Her persistence now leads her to parliament, to receive one of the Prime Minister's Oranga Tamariki Awards this evening.

“I was speechless like I didn't know what to say all I said was “OMG! OMG!” Like I didn't believe it at first, when they told me that I was the winner. But when they came and told me I nearly cried. But I held it in.”

Both mother and child now look towards the bright future that lies ahead of them.