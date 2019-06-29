Rangatahi music group continues to shine

After going viral on YouTube two years ago, Auckland based rangatahi group 'Tone6' is continuing to shine as they make their mark in the music industry.

The group is part of SUPA ('SaintzUp Performing Arts'), an organisation first created in 2006 by Nainz Tupa’i (Adeaze) and his wife Becks. It started first as a dance group called 'Lil Saintz', and after winning second place at the World Hip Hop Championships, Nainz had a light-bulb moment.

“I thought, man we should start a performing arts group for kids, point of difference being we will use it to build confidence in our kids.”

Currently, the academy has roughly 400 students Auckland wide that learn a range of disciplines, including hip-hop, drums, guitar, drama, vocals, and choir.

This video of the SaintzUp vocalist singing a medley of songs from the Disney Film, Moana, received over 2 million views on YouTube.

Tone6 started in 2009 with Peachez Vetenibua (Ngā Puhi) being one of the first of the vocal students to form the group, and only 6-years-old at the time. For Peachez, the group has become family.

“It's always a safe place, sometimes we start off by asking how our day was and what we got up to, and we can just relieve our stress by telling each other how we feel,” she says.

Other members from the wider selection of vocalists at the academy have joined the group, and, currently, they have over 2.7 million views on YouTube and 57k followers on Facebook.

Tone6 (From left to right) Vilami Va'ai Tupa'i, Lika Leavasa, Seletute Tu'ima, Peachez Vetenibua, Aja Tu'ua, Selevasio Tu'ima)

Nainz Tupa’i uses his experience in the music industry to mentor the students and guide them in the right direction, not just in music but in life.

"I’ve classed in my mind what is good and what is bad, and I’ve decided to teach them what is good... So, my whole goal was to bring to the next bunch of vocalists more of a sense of purpose in their singing. Not to sing just to entertain, but to sing with an understanding that you can be used by a Higher Power to be a real blessing to your audience,” he says.

Tone 6's next big performance is in Hawaii in a few week's time.