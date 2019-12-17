Rangatahi singer sets her own trends

Nganeko Newman is looking to break into the international music scene. It's only early days for the up and coming artist but she's interested in venturing into alternative styles of music.

She’s written a song about love, illustrated with a delicate vibrato.

“That's my full song that I've written and around that time I was really just curious about my own sexuality and I think a lot of girls are so I just want to talk about that,” says Newman.

17-year-old Nganeko comes from a musical family, her Tainui/Fijian mother is a singer as well. Through kapa haka she was able to find her own unique sound.

“I went to Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Puau Te Moana-nui-a-kiwa for 12 years. Whai muri o tēnā i nuku au ki te kura ngā puna o Waiorea i reira au i raupu au i au ano. Na te mea ko aku tino wawata ko te kapa haka.”

Some of her most favourite artists fight for injustice.

“Irely Nix, Erykah Badu and Troy King a mostly because of what they write about and how they write their voices obviously. I wanna work with Lady 6, Producer Parks and Troy Kingi.”

Her voice has seen her talents requested as an opening act for events like Soul Sessions and Church n Ap.

“I have a couple of songs and hopefully they come out in 2020. So hopefully I can figure out a way to get it on Spotify but there is a process to that and it cost money and stuff like that.”

Who knows where this singer might end up tomorrow, but for now she'll carry on singing her own songs.