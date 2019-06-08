Raptors one win away from historic NBA title

The Toronto Raptors have taken out game four of the NBA Finals today, beating the Golden State Warriors 105-92 at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Led by 36 points from Kawai Leonard, the Raptors came back from a six point deficit after the first quarter to comprehensively outscore the Warriors in every other period.

The result means the Raptors are now just one win away from their maiden NBA title, leading 3-1 in the best-of-seven-series, in what would be a massive upset over the team that has won it four out of the last five years.

Despite the return of Klay Thompson, the banged-up Warriors had no answers to the offence of the Raptors. Thompson led the Warriors with 28 points and Stephen Curry added 27. But Curry missed 7 of his 9 attempts from 3-point range, and no other Warrior scored more than 10 points.

Leonard scored 17 of his 36 points in the third quarter, and Serge Ibaka finished with a crucial 20 points off the bench. The Raptors stretched the lead to as many as 16 points in the fourth, highlighting the dominance they are enjoying.

The Warriors were clearly missing Kevin Durant, who again sat the game out with injury.

The series now moves back to Toronto, with the Raptors hoping to wrap the series up in front of their home crowd on Tuesday afternoon (NZ time). The only team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the finals was the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, who memorably beat the Warriors in 2016.