Recovery team has landed on Whakaari

Police have confirmed the recovery team undertaking the operation to remove bodies on Whakaari-White Island have landed on the island.

This morning, karakia was held at sea with representatives of the families of the victims of the Whakaari-White Island volcanic eruption.

Earlier this morning, a White Island Tours boat took 31 passengers including whānau of the eight people remaining on the island, high-ranking police officers and Ngāti Awa tohunga to the HMNZS Wellington which carried them near Whakaari.

The whānau representatives have since returned to the mainland and the operation to recover the eight bodies on the island has commenced.

More to come.