Red Card Shock: Wallabies shatter records in big Bledisloe Cup win

The scene at Optus Stadium

Scott Barrett has become only the fourth All Black to ever be sent off in test matches, after being shown a red card in the 40th minute of a 47-26 loss to the Wallabies in Perth tonight.

The result is the highest score the All Blacks have ever conceded in any match, as they let in five tries to a rampant Wallabies team at Optus Stadium. The home side hit first through Reece Hodge, who scored the first of his two tries after some excellent work by Michael Hooper to free up a pass that sent him 50 metres down to score under the posts in the 10th minute.

The All Blacks hit back straight away through Anton Lienart-Brown, then scored a controversial try to Rieko Ioane that came off a clearly forward pass from Aaron Smith.

Christian Lealiifano then edged the Wallabies in front with a couple of penalties, before Barrett dropped his shoulder into Hooper’s head as the Wallaby skipper was falling in a tackle. After consultation with his assistants, referee Jerome Garces pulled a red card, leaving the All Blacks a man down for the entire second half.

Straight after halftime the Wallabies struck what was ultimately the killer one-two combo. Nic White finished off a barnstorming run by Samu Karevi, then Lukhan Salakaia-Loto scored to give them a 26-12 lead.

Beauden Barrett then pulled one back, but the Wallabies were in no mood to let this opportunity slip. Marika Koroibete snuck in and took advantage of a lapse in defence close to the line, and the All Blacks’ fate was sealed.

The Wallabies now have one hand on the Bledisloe Cup, which they haven’t won since 2003. The decider is next weekend at Eden Park, where the All Blacks haven’t lost since 1994.