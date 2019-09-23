Reece: All Blacks were my dream

Anton Lienert-Brown and Sevu Reece

Anton Lienert-Brown has suggested that the All Blacks will head for the hills if any tropical storms hit the World Cup.

“Ummm, probably run away? I don’t think you’d want to be on a footy field during a typhoon” he said, when asked about what the plan of action would be. The response drew laughs from a big crowd of international media.

On a more serious note, the All Black midfielder said that their game plan would adapt if the weather turned bad.

“But there’s no excuses at the end of the day if it’s raining, snowing or a typhoon.”

The fact that the tournament has been scheduled for typhoon season in Japan has raised some eyebrows, with many now familiarising themselves with what will happen if a game indeed gets called off due to the weather.

Meanwhile, winger Sevu Reece has admitted that he was approached to play for his native Fiji, but that the All Blacks were ‘his dream’.

“It’s a tough question” the shy 22-year-old said.

“To be fair it was always a dream of mine to play for the All Blacks. I had a conversation with the coach of the Flying Fijians and told him of my future with rugby in the black jersey. I appreciate him taking the time to talk to me.”

The All Blacks head to the southern city of Oita tomorrow for their next match against Canada on Wednesday 2 October. It is likely the team will be heavily rotated from the one that beat the Springboks 23-13 in the opening match on Saturday night.

SEE MORE:

”Even Sam Whitelock struck out a pūkana” - Coles opens up about epic haka

All Black captain's mana to the forefront of World Cup haka

All Blacks strike first blood at World Cup