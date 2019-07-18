Reece and Weber in, Rieko and TJ out as All Blacks name first test side

Sevu Reece will start on the wing, Rieko Ioane isn’t even in the match day 23, and they're not the only talking points from the All Blacks team naming today in Buenos Aires.

The Fijian-born Reece is one of five players in line for their test debuts, but the only one in the starting lineup with Atu Moli, Luke Jacobson, Josh Ioane and Braydon Ennor all on the bench for the now increasingly interesting clash with the Pumas this Sunday morning.

The wandering Jordie Barrett has yet another new home after moving around the Hurricanes’ backline all season, finding himself on the left wing. Ben Smith is at fullback and Ennor’s inclusion means there’s no room for the prolific Ioane.

Coach Steve Hansen said in a press conference today that the omission was "a reflection that he’s a very good test player".

“We think it’s a very good side and one that’s capable of playing a very good test match,” he told media at the team hotel.

The side is missing most of its Super Rugby champion Crusaders players, which is something that Hansen said had forced a number of others to step up and have their voices heard at training.

“You’re hearing a lot of them speak up. If you leave the shoes empty, someone has to fill them up.”

Brad Weber has been rewarded for his outstanding form with the Chiefs this year, getting a place on the bench. With Aaron Smith starting it means the TJ Perenara misses out, which Hansen hinted maybe a change in the pecking order at halfback.

As well as a strong Pumas team, the All Blacks will have to contend with new scrum laws that were rushed in this week.

“You could see a whole lot of penalties, which would be unfair … but I think it will improve the scrummaging. It’s like any new rule, there’ll be a settling down period.”

All Blacks v Pumas, Estadio Jose Emalfitani, kickoff 6:05am Sunday NZT

(with Test caps in brackets. *new cap)

1. Ofa Tuungafasi (26)

2. Dane Coles (60)

3. Angus Ta’avao (3)

4. Brodie Retallick (75)

5. Patrick Tuipulotu (21)

6. Vaea Fifita (9)

7. Sam Cane – captain (58)

8. Ardie Savea (35)

9. Aaron Smith (82)

10. Beauden Barrett (73)

11. Jordie Barrett (9)

12. Ngani Laumape (10)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (33)

14. Sevu Reece *

15. Ben Smith (72)

Bench:

16. Liam Coltman (4)

17. Atu Moli *

18. Nepo Laulala (17)

19. Jackson Hemopo (3)

20. Luke Jacobson *

21. Brad Weber (1)

22. Josh Ioane *

23. Braydon Ennor *