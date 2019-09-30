Regional Development Minister agrees to address Poroti hapū concerns

The Minister for Regional Development says he’s committed to addressing concerns raised by hapū of Poroti Springs.

Whaititiri Māori Reserves Trust Chair, Milan Ruka says he received verbal confirmation from a senior staffer at Maungatapere Water that a Provincial Growth Fund partnership approved by Shane Jones could potentially impact Porotī.

Ruka claimed one of the possibilities under consideration was a pipeline drawing water from the Waipao Stream which is fed by Poroti..

The Minister responsible for the fund, Shane Jones told Te Ao News he was aware of hapū concerns and had spoken with them directly. He confirmed he was looking into the matter and was aware of the alternative suggested by hapū to draw from the Wairua River if a pipeline was needed, but no decisions had been finalised when he spoke with them. Jones outlined the focus of the project was to improve the economic opportunities for the region.

“I te wā i amenenngia ai te tono me kii, kia whakawhiwhia he putea ki te kamupene e whakatipu ana i nga pere, horekau matou i mohio i ahu mai ranei te wai i hea. Ko te tu a te hapu me kaua e tangotangohia i te awa e tae ana ki Poroti engari me whakatiitaha te rere mai o te wai mai te awanui e kiia nei ko te Wairua, kei te haere tonu ngā kōrero.”

Porotī hapū have fought long and hard for the mana of their spring and were at the forefront of a campaign throughout Whangarei to block an application by Zodiac Holdings to bottle the spring water for market in China.

The Crown subsequently bought Zodiac Holdings share.

Ruka says, “We thought that would ease our problems where it was sitting with the Office of Treaty Settlements. We've long planned and negotiated with the Government for that water to be reserved for us and we in turn share it with Whangarei.“

Whaititiri Māori trustees say they are continuing to search for ways to maintain their customary rights to this resource for the benefit of future generations.

Shane Jones says he acknowledges the hapū who continue to champion the rights of their whanaunga.

Jones made a commitment to Porotī hapū to put the concerns they’ve raised directly to the Minister for Treaty negotiations, Andrew Little. He also committed to working on it with him personally.

The Minister outlined that he hoped to establish a separate entity with Poroti Hapū outside of Ngāpuhi Treaty discussion with the aim of allaying all concerns raised by iwi before the end of the year.

“Tenei tangata a Mr Ruka rite ki te kawau maaro he tangata kaha ki te hāpai i nga take o tōna hapu. Ahau kua pou katoa te hia ranei roa maua e korero tahi ana nāku ano i oati atu ki te hapū mākū a rātou take ka waha atu ki te aroaro Minita ko tōkū tino hiahia ko ngā take me ngā nawe mo ngā hapū no rātou te taonga nei te waipuna o Poroti me whakatataa wawe me kaua e waiho kia pungawereweretia i roto i ngā take whakaharahara o te iwi o Ngāpuhi."

CORRECTION AND APOLOGY - Te Ao Māori news apologises to Maungatapere Berries for a previous error in the above story. Te Ao news, incorrectly stated a Provisional Growth Fund Grant was distributed to a project involving Maungatapere Berries to build a pipeline. This statement was factually incorrect. The grant was distributed to a Hydroponics Project and partnership led by Maungatapere Berries which aimed to improve the economy and employment opportunities in Northland in an environmentally sustainable and community focused way.