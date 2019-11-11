Rei Music aspirations 'tumeke'

Rei Music is one of three finalists for the Best Māori Artist, Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa award at this year’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

The award recognises Māori musicians for their contribution to New Zealand’s local music scene and te ao Māori.

Rei McDougall, of Ngāti Huia, has been making waves in New Zealand’s music scene in recent years. He writes his own beats, raps, sings, and blends te reo Māori and haka into his unique style of urban music.

He hopes to “keep on building and spreading my kaupapa of rangatiratanga, encouraging young people to be chiefs of their own environments and to take control of their future.”

He released the EP Rangatira in 2018, which was acclaimed for the unique Kiwi take on traditional trap music while featuring lyrics entirely in te reo.

Earlier in 2019, he released his third album The Bridge, which debuted as the number one New Zealand album on iTunes and features his US Viral Chart number one hit Good Mood.

With his concoction of smooth-talking R&B, hip hop and pop undertones, mixed with strongly-rooted Māori heritage, The Bridge is a strong statement from one of the country’s most exciting talents.

Rei is also a finalist for Best Soul/RnB Artist at the awards on Thursday night.

Recorded Music New Zealand CEO Damian Vaughan says the continued resurgence of te ao Māori in popular culture and music is inspiring, bringing a new cultural lens to Aotearoa society.

"Across a diverse range of genres, it's clear that Māori musicians are stepping into the spotlight and achieving the success they deserve," says Vaughan.

"The growing amount of unique Māori identities we're hearing on the radio and on streaming services is simply incredible. I look forward to seeing these three artists - and their Māori music contemporaries - push the envelope and continue to embrace and explore te ao Māori in their art."