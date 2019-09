He was a labourer, a Māori Welfare Officer University Lecturer and advisor to the Māori Affairs Department but most of all he was humble, a great orator with wisdom and integrity who incorporated Māori values into modern life but most a loved and respected leader of Tūhoe. In this Te Ao Tāukiuki segment, we celebrate 100 years of John Te Rangianiwaniwa Rangihau and his legacy.