Renowned art gallery closes after two decades exhibiting Māori art

This year marks two decades in an extraordinary journey for an art gallery in Vancouver, Canada which has represented some of Māoridom's most influential artists alongside their indigenous North American counterparts.

The Spirit Wrestler Gallery has been pivotal in getting Māori art throughout North America and further abroad. As a consequence, the relationship has also awakened further understanding of their own Salish people.

Māori art holds a very special place in the heart of Nigel Reading. He's the Māori art curator and co-director of the gallery, located on Vancouver's West 3rd Avenue.

"To me, it's my personal relationship with a lot of the artists back there," says Reading.

"It opened my eyes and gave me satisfaction in this business of representing such extraordinary artists and an extraordinary culture."

You'll be pressed to name a contemporary Māori artist that Reading hasn't worked with and represented.

"Lewis Gardiner, Todd Couper, Sandy Adsett, Darcy Nicholas, artists like Bob Jahnke, Brett Graham, Gabrielle Belz, right across the board, all mediums."

The relationship with Māori art began after a visit by June Grant and Roi Toia in 1999. What followed was a fusion that connected two cultures from opposite sides of the Pacific to one heartbeat.

First came the groundbreaking 'Fusion: Tradition & Discovery' which saw art from Colleen Waata Urlich, Alex Nathan, Manos Nathan and Toia exhibited alongside works of artists from local indigenous artists.

After the success of that first exhibition and a visit to Aotearoa, Reading and June Grant came up with the idea of further promoting Māori art in North America with another exhibition titled 'Kiwa - Pacific Connections'.

There were also some wonderful Northwest Coast artists who had that cross-cultural connection.

"Christian White, Dempsey Bob, Stan Bevan, Susan Point, Tim Paul, Norman Tait," recollects Reading, "We linked them into the Kiwa exhibition in 2003 and it was a very successful exhibition."

In fact, Kiwa was so successful, it sold over $300,000 of Māori art within 30mins.

"The Māori artists that were here were incredible ambassadors ... They all worked together supporting one another."

A third successful exhibition followed in 2006 called 'Manawa - Pacific Heartbeat', celebrating works from an even larger team of Māori artists - 31 in total - and 15 Northwest Coast artists.

More exhibitions and collaborations followed.

"I hope that we have built their market where they can achieve values back in New Zealand that are more appropriate to what they are commanding over here."

After 24 years representing contemporary fine art of the Inuit and peoples of the Northwest Coast and subsequently Māori, the three founding directors of the gallery have announced that it will be permanently closing its doors in October.

"It is sad,' Reading laments citing age and issues with the market as reasons for the closure.

"It's been a wonderful journey and I wouldn't change a moment of it, but wrapping Spirit Wrestler after 24 years and 20 years representing Māori art- it's just time.

The doors of the gallery may close, but the doors to the relationships forged never will.

Reading holds dear the words spoken to him by June Grant, 'he toi whakairo, he mana tangata' - where there is artistic excellence, there is human dignity.

Listed below are contemporary Māori artists who have exhibited with Spirit Wrestler Gallery.

