Renowned art gallery closes after two decades exhibiting Māori art

By Piripi Taylor

This year marks two decades in an extraordinary journey for an art gallery in Vancouver, Canada which has represented some of Māoridom's most influential artists alongside their indigenous North American counterparts.

The Spirit Wrestler Gallery has been pivotal in getting Māori art throughout North America and further abroad.  As a consequence, the relationship has also awakened further understanding of their own Salish people.

Māori art holds a very special place in the heart of Nigel Reading.  He's the Māori art curator and co-director of the gallery, located on Vancouver's West 3rd Avenue. 

"To me, it's my personal relationship with a lot of the artists back there," says Reading.

"It opened my eyes and gave me satisfaction in this business of representing such extraordinary artists and an extraordinary culture."

You'll be pressed to name a contemporary Māori artist that Reading hasn't worked with and represented.

"Lewis Gardiner, Todd Couper, Sandy Adsett, Darcy Nicholas, artists like Bob Jahnke, Brett Graham, Gabrielle Belz, right across the board, all mediums."

The relationship with Māori art began after a visit by June Grant and Roi Toia in 1999.  What followed was a fusion that connected two cultures from opposite sides of the Pacific to one heartbeat.

First came the groundbreaking 'Fusion: Tradition & Discovery' which saw art from Colleen Waata Urlich, Alex Nathan, Manos Nathan and Toia exhibited alongside works of artists from local indigenous artists.

After the success of that first exhibition and a visit to Aotearoa, Reading and June Grant came up with the idea of further promoting Māori art in North America with another exhibition titled 'Kiwa - Pacific Connections'.

There were also some wonderful Northwest Coast artists who had that cross-cultural connection.

"Christian White, Dempsey Bob, Stan Bevan, Susan Point, Tim Paul, Norman Tait," recollects Reading, "We linked them into the Kiwa exhibition in 2003 and it was a very successful exhibition."

In fact, Kiwa was so successful, it sold over $300,000 of Māori art within 30mins.

"The Māori artists that were here were incredible ambassadors ... They all worked together supporting one another."

A third successful exhibition followed in 2006 called 'Manawa - Pacific Heartbeat', celebrating works from an even larger team of Māori artists - 31 in total - and 15 Northwest Coast artists.

More exhibitions and collaborations followed.

"I hope that we have built their market where they can achieve values back in New Zealand that are more appropriate to what they are commanding over here."

After 24 years representing contemporary fine art of the Inuit and peoples of the Northwest Coast and subsequently Māori, the three founding directors of the gallery have announced that it will be permanently closing its doors in October.

"It is sad,' Reading laments citing age and issues with the market as reasons for the closure.

"It's been a wonderful journey and I wouldn't change a moment of it, but wrapping Spirit Wrestler after 24 years and 20 years representing Māori art- it's just time.

The doors of the gallery may close, but the doors to the relationships forged never will. 

Reading holds dear the words spoken to him by June Grant, 'he toi whakairo, he mana tangata' - where there is artistic excellence, there is human dignity.

Listed below are contemporary Māori artists who have exhibited with Spirit Wrestler Gallery.

Sandy Adsett
Ngāti Kahungunu

Jayme Anderson
Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tūhoe

Chris Bailey
Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Paoa, Te Aupōuri

Gabrielle Belz
Ngāpuhi, Te Āti Awa

Whare Bidois
Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Whānau a Apanui

Israel Tangaroa Birch
Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahungunu

Paerau Corneal
Tūwharetoa, Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi

Dan Couper
Ngāti Kahungunu

Todd Couper
Ngāti Kahungunu

Jolene Douglas
Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Raukawa

Te Rangikāpiki Fraser
Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Rangitihi

Clive Ernest Fugill
Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Tainui, Ngāti Rangiwewehi

Lewis Tamihana Gardiner
Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa, Te Whanau a Apanui, Ngāi Tahu

Steve Gibbs
Ngāi Tāmanuhiri

Stacy Gordine
Ngāti Porou

Fred Graham
Ngāti Koroki Kahukura

Ian-Wayne Grant
Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa

June Northcroft Grant
Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wahiao

Lyonel Grant
Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Arawa

Gordon Toi Hatfield
Ngāpuhi

Ross Hemera
Ngāi Tahu

Matetu Herewini
Te Whānau a Apanui, Te Āti Awa

Rex Homan
Te Rarawa, Ngāti Paoa, Te Ātiawa

Robert Jahnke
Ngāti Porou

Noelle Jakeman
Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi

Akapita Kautai
Te Arawa, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou

Rangi Kipa
Te Ātiawa, Taranaki, Ngāti Tama ki te Tauihu

Te Rongo Kirkwood
Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Wai-o-Hua, Te Kawerau a Maki, Waikato

Derek Lardelli
Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata

Karl Rangikawhiti Leonard
Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Raukawa

Riki Manuel
Ngāti Porou

Charles Marsh
Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wahiao

Cori Buster Marsters
Te Arawa, Te Whakatohea

Joel Marsters
Te Arawa, Te Whakatohea

Hepi Maxwell
Te Arawa, Ngāti Rangiwewehi

Shane McIntosh
Te Arawa

Matthew McIntyre-Wilson
Taranaki

Alex Nathan
Te Roroa, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi

Manos Nathan
Te Roroa, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi

Darcy Nicholas
Taranaki, Tauranga Moana

Jess Paraone
Ngāpuhi

Johnny Poi
Ngāti Porou

Thomas Ratima
Ngāti Ranginui

Baye Riddell
Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Ruataupare

Fayne Robinson
Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Apa Ki Te Rā Tō, Ngāti Porou

Sonia Snowden
Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi

Vicky Lee Hipora Stark
Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Tūhoe

Hemi Sundgren
Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Raukawa

Wi Te Tau Pirika Taepa
Te Arawa, Ngāti Pikiao, Te Ātiawa

Bevan Taka
Ngāti Rua, Ngāpuhi

Lisa Tamati
Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Raukawa

David Taylor
Taranaki, Ngā Māhanga

Victor Lee Te Paa
Ngāpuhi, Tūwharetoa, Tonga

Saffronn Te Ratana
Ngāi Tūhoe

Barry Te Whatu
Taranaki, Ngāpuhi

Kerry Kapua Thompson
Ngāti Paoa

Paul Toa

Maaka Toi
Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao

Roi Toia
Ngāpuhi

Colleen Waata Urlich
Ngāpuhi

Tamaora Walker
Te Arawa

Arapo Whata
Ngati Pikiao, Tainui

Christina Hurihia Wirihana
Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Pikiao

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories