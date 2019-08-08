Renowned art gallery closes after two decades exhibiting Māori art

This year marks two decades in an extraordinary journey for an art gallery in Vancouver, Canada which has represented some of Māoridom's most influential artists alongside their indigenous North American counterparts.
The Spirit Wrestler Gallery has been pivotal in getting Māori art throughout North America and further abroad. As a consequence, the relationship has also awakened further understanding of their own Salish people.
Māori art holds a very special place in the heart of Nigel Reading. He's the Māori art curator and co-director of the gallery, located on Vancouver's West 3rd Avenue.
"To me, it's my personal relationship with a lot of the artists back there," says Reading.
"It opened my eyes and gave me satisfaction in this business of representing such extraordinary artists and an extraordinary culture."
You'll be pressed to name a contemporary Māori artist that Reading hasn't worked with and represented.
"Lewis Gardiner, Todd Couper, Sandy Adsett, Darcy Nicholas, artists like Bob Jahnke, Brett Graham, Gabrielle Belz, right across the board, all mediums."
The relationship with Māori art began after a visit by June Grant and Roi Toia in 1999. What followed was a fusion that connected two cultures from opposite sides of the Pacific to one heartbeat.
First came the groundbreaking 'Fusion: Tradition & Discovery' which saw art from Colleen Waata Urlich, Alex Nathan, Manos Nathan and Toia exhibited alongside works of artists from local indigenous artists.
After the success of that first exhibition and a visit to Aotearoa, Reading and June Grant came up with the idea of further promoting Māori art in North America with another exhibition titled 'Kiwa - Pacific Connections'.
There were also some wonderful Northwest Coast artists who had that cross-cultural connection.
"Christian White, Dempsey Bob, Stan Bevan, Susan Point, Tim Paul, Norman Tait," recollects Reading, "We linked them into the Kiwa exhibition in 2003 and it was a very successful exhibition."
In fact, Kiwa was so successful, it sold over $300,000 of Māori art within 30mins.
"The Māori artists that were here were incredible ambassadors ... They all worked together supporting one another."
A third successful exhibition followed in 2006 called 'Manawa - Pacific Heartbeat', celebrating works from an even larger team of Māori artists - 31 in total - and 15 Northwest Coast artists.
More exhibitions and collaborations followed.
"I hope that we have built their market where they can achieve values back in New Zealand that are more appropriate to what they are commanding over here."
After 24 years representing contemporary fine art of the Inuit and peoples of the Northwest Coast and subsequently Māori, the three founding directors of the gallery have announced that it will be permanently closing its doors in October.
"It is sad,' Reading laments citing age and issues with the market as reasons for the closure.
"It's been a wonderful journey and I wouldn't change a moment of it, but wrapping Spirit Wrestler after 24 years and 20 years representing Māori art- it's just time.
The doors of the gallery may close, but the doors to the relationships forged never will.
Reading holds dear the words spoken to him by June Grant, 'he toi whakairo, he mana tangata' - where there is artistic excellence, there is human dignity.
Listed below are contemporary Māori artists who have exhibited with Spirit Wrestler Gallery.
Sandy Adsett
Ngāti Kahungunu
Jayme Anderson
Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tūhoe
Chris Bailey
Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Paoa, Te Aupōuri
Gabrielle Belz
Ngāpuhi, Te Āti Awa
Whare Bidois
Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Whānau a Apanui
Israel Tangaroa Birch
Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahungunu
Paerau Corneal
Tūwharetoa, Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi
Dan Couper
Ngāti Kahungunu
Todd Couper
Ngāti Kahungunu
Jolene Douglas
Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Raukawa
Te Rangikāpiki Fraser
Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Rangitihi
Clive Ernest Fugill
Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Tainui, Ngāti Rangiwewehi
Lewis Tamihana Gardiner
Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa, Te Whanau a Apanui, Ngāi Tahu
Steve Gibbs
Ngāi Tāmanuhiri
Stacy Gordine
Ngāti Porou
Fred Graham
Ngāti Koroki Kahukura
Ian-Wayne Grant
Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa
June Northcroft Grant
Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wahiao
Lyonel Grant
Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Arawa
Gordon Toi Hatfield
Ngāpuhi
Ross Hemera
Ngāi Tahu
Matetu Herewini
Te Whānau a Apanui, Te Āti Awa
Rex Homan
Te Rarawa, Ngāti Paoa, Te Ātiawa
Robert Jahnke
Ngāti Porou
Noelle Jakeman
Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi
Akapita Kautai
Te Arawa, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou
Rangi Kipa
Te Ātiawa, Taranaki, Ngāti Tama ki te Tauihu
Te Rongo Kirkwood
Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Wai-o-Hua, Te Kawerau a Maki, Waikato
Derek Lardelli
Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata
Karl Rangikawhiti Leonard
Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Raukawa
Riki Manuel
Ngāti Porou
Charles Marsh
Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wahiao
Cori Buster Marsters
Te Arawa, Te Whakatohea
Joel Marsters
Te Arawa, Te Whakatohea
Hepi Maxwell
Te Arawa, Ngāti Rangiwewehi
Shane McIntosh
Te Arawa
Matthew McIntyre-Wilson
Taranaki
Alex Nathan
Te Roroa, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi
Manos Nathan
Te Roroa, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi
Darcy Nicholas
Taranaki, Tauranga Moana
Jess Paraone
Ngāpuhi
Johnny Poi
Ngāti Porou
Thomas Ratima
Ngāti Ranginui
Baye Riddell
Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Ruataupare
Fayne Robinson
Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Apa Ki Te Rā Tō, Ngāti Porou
Sonia Snowden
Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi
Vicky Lee Hipora Stark
Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Tūhoe
Hemi Sundgren
Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Raukawa
Wi Te Tau Pirika Taepa
Te Arawa, Ngāti Pikiao, Te Ātiawa
Bevan Taka
Ngāti Rua, Ngāpuhi
Lisa Tamati
Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Raukawa
David Taylor
Taranaki, Ngā Māhanga
Victor Lee Te Paa
Ngāpuhi, Tūwharetoa, Tonga
Saffronn Te Ratana
Ngāi Tūhoe
Barry Te Whatu
Taranaki, Ngāpuhi
Kerry Kapua Thompson
Ngāti Paoa
Paul Toa
Maaka Toi
Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao
Roi Toia
Ngāpuhi
Colleen Waata Urlich
Ngāpuhi
Tamaora Walker
Te Arawa
Arapo Whata
Ngati Pikiao, Tainui
Christina Hurihia Wirihana
Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Pikiao