Renowned Māori carver gifts taonga for new $103mil naval vessel

The commanding officer of New Zealand's newest naval vessel has been honoured today with a taonga carved by renowned Māori artist, Professor Derek Ladelli of Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Konohi and Ngāti Kaipoho.

Commander Andy Mahoney received the toki at a ceremony celebrating Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s commissioning of the new $103mil ship HMNZS Manawanui.

The toki is named Te Toa Manawanui o Tangaroa and is adorned with weka feathers, signifying survival.

“The weka is a survivor. After many years of declining numbers, weka have made a remarkable comeback, particularly in Tairawhiti," Lardelli says in a statement.

“They are intelligent, cunning, possess an extraordinary homing instinct and are known for their strength; attributes that the NZ Defence Force emulates.”

Incorporated into the backboard and hand tie are kereru, signifying courage and the will to complete any task at hand.

Mahoney says, "Learning about the origins of the feathers, the symbolism of the sea and the steadfastness and the linkage to the sea, it’s going to guide- not only me and my current ship's company- but also my successors."

The commander says it was an honour to receive the taonga from Ladelli, who is regarded as one of New Zealand's finest tā moko artists.

“He's a renowned artist and his reputation proceeds him, but to be the proud and honorary recipient of this toki is a real honour,” says Mahoney.

HMNZS Manawanui will be used to survey coastlines and harbours, undertake underwater search and recoveries in addition to working alongside Maritime NZ.

Gisborne has been chosen as the home port for the vessel and is also home to two others, HMNZS Resolution and HMNZS Monowai.

HMNZS Manawanui will undergo a second stage of modifications before its completion at the end of the year.