Reserve Bank aims to put things right with Māori

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Reserve Bank and the Māori Language Commission to further their embrace of te ao Māori and ensure te reo is used appropriately at the institution. The new relationship is symbolised by the release of a new commemorative twenty cent coin featuring Ngāti Whakaaue ancestor, Pūkaki.

Ngāti Whakaue youth have arrived to commemorate the new coin.

Rotorua Girls' High School student Kahaina Kiel says, "It was really awesome for us rangatahi to see and hear from everyone here about the history of our Pukaki coin."

Kiel is one of six youth of Ngāti Whakaaue from selected Rotorua high schools who are fortunate recipients of the Pūkāki Educational Award scholarships.

In 1990, the Reserve Bank was under fire when it branded the 20 cent coin with the image of Pūkaki without proper consultation.

Ngāti Whakaaue representative Paul Tapsel says, "I was working at the Rotorua Museum at the time and I was approached by Hamuera Mitchell, the old fella. He was concerned, he wanted to know who gave permission. We managed to track it back to the Auckland Museum and the Te Arawa Trust Board at the time."

Governor of the Reserve Bank Adrian Orr says, "We've gone through quite a steep learning curve ourselves over the last 15 years."

At that time, Orr was the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, he is now the Governor.

"Bringing their students down, which is an annual event and been going on since 2004, is part of that learning curve for ourselves as an institution but [something] we can also put back into tangata whenua."

The Reserve Bank also signed the MOU mahi tahi agreement with the Māori Language Commission, thus continuing their commitment to te reo Māori.

CEO of the Māori Language Commission Ngahiwi Apanui says, "I acknowledge the Reserve Bank. If that is the standard of te reo that they are going to apply to their day-to-day functions, I look forward to when that becomes a regular occurrence within all government departments."

"When we first come here there was no reo. It was like what you would expect from a government department, pre-2010. And where they are today...embracing Māori as part of who we are, but respecting the boundaries as well," Tapsel says.

From the Pūkaki Education Scholarships to the Māori language MOU, the Reserve Bank is putting its money where its mouth is.