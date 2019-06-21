Residents describe "shocking" scene after Māngere Bridge fatal incident

Today Counties Manukau Police have arrested and charged a 46-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a homicide investigation. Residents shared their experience of the incident with Te Ao Māori News.

Māngere resident Taura Te Whata described what occurred on Mahunga Drive yesterday afternoon at about 3.40pm as a "shocking" scene.

"We came to the end of our driveway and we noticed that there had been something up, there was some glass on the road, front bumper and of course what we saw across from our driveway was a dead body... that was quite shocking to see."

Te Whata, who lives across the road from Oji Fibre Solutions on Hastie Ave, believes people on his street feared for their lives, describing the man who entered Oji Fibre Solutions premises as "out of control".

"Yeah we're coping with it, the neighbourhood is coping with it, just getting around each other- and of course, we really feel for the whānau of the mate that has passed away."



Police are continuing to piece together the tragic circumstances that occurred at the commercial address yesterday afternoon. The scene examination is still underway to determine what happened.

In a police statement, Detective Inspector Colin Higson from Counties Manukau CIB confirmed a 32-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle died at the scene.

Oji Fibre Solutions released a media statement today stating, "The woman with stab wounds and the male who was hit by a car who are believed to be Oji Fibre Solutions employers were both discharged from hospital."

As the matter is now before the courts police are limited in what they can say but have confirmed there are still a number of enquiries underway.