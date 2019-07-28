Retallick a chance for World Cup

Aaron Smith and Steve Hansen at the team hotel today

Brodie Retallick’s shoulder injury may not be as bad as first thought, with coach Steve Hansen saying that the instrumental lock forward may be back in time for September’s World Cup.

Retallick left the field in the second half of last night’s 16-all draw with South Africa in Wellington.

“He’s only dislocated it, so there’s a good chance he’ll be back” Hansen told media today.

The All Black coach said that an outside option like the second rowers who had played for the Māori All Blacks recently weren’t an option to come into the squad, which was being trimmed to 31 players on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, halfback Aaron Smith said that the emphasis on defence was something that he thought was ‘brilliant’.

“Attack is in our DNA, so hopefully it’ll come. I think if we can keep building our D, keep executing in that area it can buy us more. I think we’ll be pretty hard to stop.”

Discounting the one-sided test against Italy last November, the All Blacks have only scored four tries in their last four tests.