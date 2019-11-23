Ringatū Church on a mission to spread the faith

The Ringatū faithful are gathering for a symposium this weekend at Kokohinau Marae in Te Teko, Bay of Plenty.

The hui is a result of a call made at last year's 150th anniversary for more wānanga to entice whānau back to the faith.

There have also been calls from the younger generation for Ringatū to become part of the national education curriculum.

Figures from Statistics NZ say around 13,000 people affiliate to the Ringatū movement. However, numbers across the country have declined steadily over the last three decades.

This morning attendees heard kōrero from kaikōrero from Te Tai Rāwhiti, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui and Te Whakatohea.

The Ringatū church was founded by Te Kooti in 1868 after a prophecy he had while imprisoned in the Chatham Islands.